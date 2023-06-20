EU Council Agrees on Key Provisions of Nature Restoration Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Council said on Tuesday that members came to an agreement on key provisions of a prospective law on nature restoration, which will help improve biodiversity and restore natural habitats in EU regions where the environmental situation causes concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The European Council said on Tuesday that members came to an agreement on key provisions of a prospective law on nature restoration, which will help improve biodiversity and restore natural habitats in EU regions where the environmental situation causes concerns.

"Today, the Council reached an agreement (general approach) on a proposal for a nature restoration law. The proposal aims to put in place recovery measures that will cover at least 20 % of the EU's land and 20 % sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050," the Council said in a statement.

EU member states will be required to take restoration measures on 60% of the area of endangered habitats by 2040 and on 90% by 2050. They will be required to regularly submit national restoration plans and actions to the European Commission, while their progress will be monitored by watchdogs, the Council said.

The draft sets goals and obligations for the member states to stop the decline in biodiversity and environmental degradation, in particular in cities where it is planned to increase the number of green areas, according to the statement.

In addition, the Council plans to restore 30% of drained peatlands by 2030.

Defense and renewable energy projects are considered as having "an overriding public interest," which means that they will not be regulated as strictly, the statement read.

The final version of the law will be a basis for negotiations with the European Parliament and allow EU member states to meet their commitments under the Kunming-Montreal agreement on biodiversity, the Council added.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted in December 2022 during the UN Biodiversity Conference. It is aimed at a tenfold reduction in the rate and risk of extinction of all species by 2050. The agreement was approved by 196 member states of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, including Russia.