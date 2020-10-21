EU Council Agrees on New Common Climate-Friendly Agricultural Policy Reform

Ministers of agriculture of EU member states have approved the principles of a new common agricultural policy which takes into account the bloc's ambitious environmental goals, the European Council said in a press release on Wednesday

"Today, the Council agreed its negotiating position (general approach) on the post-2020 common agricultural policy (CAP) reform package," the press release read.

The new policy stipulates that farmers must comply with higher environmental standards and stricter regulations in order to be eligible for EU financial support and additional funding. A simplified procedure of compliance checks will be put in place for smaller farms.

Member states have pledged "some strong commitments ... for higher environmental ambition with instruments like mandatory eco-schemes (a novelty compared to the current policy) and enhanced conditionality," as stated in the press release.

The council stressed, however, that eco-schemes would be implemented in a pilot mode for two years and member states would be given the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds at national level, which is part of a strategy described in the press release as a "new delivery model," designed to "favour performance over compliance."

As expected, the new common agricultural policy will, on the one hand, reduce administrative costs and, on the other, involve small farms in the implementation of the common European environmental goals.

Once all 27 EU member states confirm the new agricultural policy, the reform will be scrutinized at the European Parliament.