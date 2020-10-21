UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Agrees On New Common Climate-Friendly Agricultural Policy Reform

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:39 PM

EU Council Agrees on New Common Climate-Friendly Agricultural Policy Reform

Ministers of agriculture of EU member states have approved the principles of a new common agricultural policy which takes into account the bloc's ambitious environmental goals, the European Council said in a press release on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Ministers of agriculture of EU member states have approved the principles of a new common agricultural policy which takes into account the bloc's ambitious environmental goals, the European Council said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the Council agreed its negotiating position (general approach) on the post-2020 common agricultural policy (CAP) reform package," the press release read.

The new policy stipulates that farmers must comply with higher environmental standards and stricter regulations in order to be eligible for EU financial support and additional funding. A simplified procedure of compliance checks will be put in place for smaller farms.

Member states have pledged "some strong commitments ... for higher environmental ambition with instruments like mandatory eco-schemes (a novelty compared to the current policy) and enhanced conditionality," as stated in the press release.

The council stressed, however, that eco-schemes would be implemented in a pilot mode for two years and member states would be given the flexibility to determine how to allocate funds at national level, which is part of a strategy described in the press release as a "new delivery model," designed to "favour performance over compliance."

As expected, the new common agricultural policy will, on the one hand, reduce administrative costs and, on the other, involve small farms in the implementation of the common European environmental goals.

Once all 27 EU member states confirm the new agricultural policy, the reform will be scrutinized at the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture All

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

13 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

18 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

19 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

40 minutes ago

Damascus raises fuel prices blaming US sanctions

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.