EU Council Agrees on New, Stricter Emission Rules for Building Sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday agreed to introduce stricter emission rules for the building sector in accordance with the EU green transition plan, also known as Fit for 55.

"The Council today reached an agreement (general approach) on a proposal to revise the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. The main objectives of the revision are that all new buildings should be zero-emission buildings by 2030, and that existing buildings should be transformed into zero-emission buildings by 2050," the EU Council said in a press release.

According to the statement, the Council, however, agreed to make exceptions for several categories of buildings.

"Exceptions will be possible for some buildings, including historical buildings, places of worship and buildings used for defense purposes," the Council added.

In 2021, the European Commission adopted the so-called Fit for 55 package, intended to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

The EU is working to diversify its energy sources and cut carbon emissions, especially after the most significant gas price spikes that the European economies, damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of sanctions against Russia, have seen in recent decades.