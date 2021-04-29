UrduPoint.com
EU Council Approves Bloc's Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK After Parliament's Ratification

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Thursday adopted the post-Brexit future partnership agreement concluded by the European Union and the United Kingdom, completing the ratification process after the European Parliament yesterday ratified the deal.

"The Council has today adopted a decision on the conclusion of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement and the security of information agreement. This is the last step for the EU in the ratification of the agreements," a press release read.

Brussels and London concluded the terms of the agreement on December 24, one week before the end of an 11-month transition period that came into force last year after the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020.

The future partnership agreement provisionally came into effect on January 1 of this year, pending ratification by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

The ratification process in Brussels was held up as the bloc expressed dissatisfaction over the UK's unilateral decision to extend grace periods for border checks on goods entering into Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

