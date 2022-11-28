EU Council Approves Decision to Include Sanctions Evasion in List of Criminal Offenses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The EU Council approved on Monday the decision to include the violation of restrictive measures in the list of the bloc's criminal offenses.

"The Council today unanimously adopted a decision to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of 'EU crimes' included in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU," the EU body said in a statement.

Following the decision, the European Commission is expected to "present a proposal for a directive containing minimum rules concerning the definition of criminal offences and penalties for the violation of EU restrictive measures," the statement read.