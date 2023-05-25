EU Council Approves Extension of Duty-Free Import of Ukrainian Goods Until June 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Council of the EU said on Thursday that it had officially approved the extension of the tariff-free import regime from Ukraine until June 2024.

The current duty-free imports regime provided for in the 2022 agreement will be valid until June 5, 2023.

"The Council adopted today a Regulation which renews the suspension of all customs duties, quotas and trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until June 2024," the EU body said in a statement.