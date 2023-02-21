UrduPoint.com

EU Council Approves Extension Of Sanctions Against Russia Until February 24, 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Council of the European Union has approved the extension of sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine until February 24, 2024, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"On the basis of a review of Decision ... and in view of the Russian Federation's continuing illegal actions against Ukraine, the restrictive measures should be renewed until 24 February 2024," the document released on Monday read.

Since the end of February 2022, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions.

The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.

