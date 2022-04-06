EU Council Approves Immediate Disbursement of $3.8Bln to EU Countries Welcoming Refugees

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The European Council said on Wednesday that it has allotted 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) to be distributed among member states welcoming refugees from Ukraine as increased initial pre-financing under Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe (REACT-EU).
The press release specified that the pre-financing of REACT-EU will be increased from 11% to 15% year-on-year for all member states, while for those EU countries where the inflow of refugees from Ukraine amounted to over 1% of their populations by March 23, it will be increased from 11% to 45%.
Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which share a border with Ukraine, will receive a 45% pre-financing, same as Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Lithuania.
The UN Refugee Agency infographics suggest that in total, 4,278,789 people have left Ukraine since February 24, when Russia started a military operation in response to the call for help from the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.
REACT-EU is one of the largest post-pandemic recovery programs aimed at reinforcing cohesion policy funds and the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived.