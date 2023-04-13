UrduPoint.com

EU Council Approves Over $1Bln For Emergency Ammunition Supplies To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Council of the European Union said on Thursday that it approved 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) to compensate member countries for ammunition supplies to Ukraine until May 31.

"The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth ‚¬1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the reprioritisation of existing orders during the period 9 February to 31 May 2023," the EU council said in a statement.

