EU Council Approves Transport Contingency Measures Amid Uncertainty of Brexit Negotiations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union approved a set of contingency measures to prepare the EU transport sector for a possible no-deal Brexit scenario, the Council's press service reported on Wednesday.

"Member states' ambassadors in the Council today endorsed a series of legislative proposals aimed at preparing the transport sector for all possible scenarios on 1 January 2021," the release read.

The contingency measures are aimed at mitigating some of the significant disruptions that could occur on January 1 2021 if the negotiations with the United Kingdom reach an impasse. The legislative proposals relate to the regulation of basic air and road connectivity and aviation safety. The current rules will continue to be used between the UK and the EU for another 6 months if the UK provides the same conditions for the EU.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020. At the time, both sides agreed on a transition period until 31 December 2020, during which EU law continues to apply to the UK. The EU and the UK are using this period to negotiate the terms of their future partnership.

The negotiations have been stalled for several months. The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime: London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen of several EU countries.

The self-imposed deadline for reaching a deal expired on Sunday, but the sides agreed once again "to go the extra mile" to clinch an agreement. The contingency measures will require ratification to enter into force.