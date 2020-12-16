UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Approves Transport Contingency Measures Amid Uncertainty Of Brexit Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

EU Council Approves Transport Contingency Measures Amid Uncertainty of Brexit Negotiations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union approved a set of contingency measures to prepare the EU transport sector for a possible no-deal Brexit scenario, the Council's press service reported on Wednesday.

"Member states' ambassadors in the Council today endorsed a series of legislative proposals aimed at preparing the transport sector for all possible scenarios on 1 January 2021," the release read.

The contingency measures are aimed at mitigating some of the significant disruptions that could occur on January 1 2021 if the negotiations with the United Kingdom reach an impasse. The legislative proposals relate to the regulation of basic air and road connectivity and aviation safety. The current rules will continue to be used between the UK and the EU for another 6 months if the UK provides the same conditions for the EU.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020. At the time, both sides agreed on a transition period until 31 December 2020, during which EU law continues to apply to the UK. The EU and the UK are using this period to negotiate the terms of their future partnership.

The negotiations have been stalled for several months. The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime: London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen of several EU countries.

The self-imposed deadline for reaching a deal expired on Sunday, but the sides agreed once again "to go the extra mile" to clinch an agreement. The contingency measures will require ratification to enter into force.

Related Topics

European Union Road Brussels London Same United Kingdom Brexit January December Sunday 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

21 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

46 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

51 minutes ago

DGCX wins ‘Exchange of the Year&#039; at FOW Glo ..

51 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.