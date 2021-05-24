UrduPoint.com
EU Council Begins 2-Day In-Person Meeting In Brussels On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

EU Council Begins 2-Day In-Person Meeting in Brussels on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) EU leaders will be meeting physically in Brussels for a special European Council from May 24-25 to discuss pressing issues related to foreign affairs, climate change and COVID-19.

The Monday meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (17:30 GMT). It is expected to be focused on the European Union's foreign relations, specifically with Russia and the United Kingdom, but also migration, the middle East and the upcoming EU-US Summit.

With regard to Russia, the European Council is expected to discuss possible new sanctions over human rights and cybersecurity, while the UK discussion will be focused on post-Brexit affairs, including the rights and obligations of sides under the recently concluded EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The Tuesday meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time. Its agenda of the discussion includes climate change and COVID-19, including the state of bloc-wide coordination, the progress of vaccinations, and digital EU vaccination certificates.

European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to deliver joint press conferences at the end of meetings on both days.

