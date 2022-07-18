UrduPoint.com

EU Council Calls On Borrell To Develop Measures Against Foreign Propaganda

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 10:47 PM

EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Against Foreign Propaganda

The Council of the European Union said in its conclusions concerning foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) on Monday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should develop measures against malicious foreign meddling with information in the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Council of the European Union said in its conclusions concerning foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) on Monday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should develop measures against malicious foreign meddling with information in the EU.

"The Council calls on the High Representative and the Commission to present options, in full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms, for well-defined measures that could be taken against FIMI actors when this is necessary to protect EU public order and security," the statement read.

The statement described FIMI as actions aimed at "misleading, deceiving and destabilising democratic societies, by creating and exploiting cultural and societal frictions in a strategic and coordinated manner."

The council called on the international community to strengthen its engagement to address the issue in multilateral formats, including the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union

Recent Stories

Fauci to Retire From Top US Public Health Position ..

Fauci to Retire From Top US Public Health Position by End of Biden's Term - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Forc ..

UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important mee ..

PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore on Tuesday: Mar ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Discussed Resumption of Grain Expor ..

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Resumption of Grain Exports With Bolsonaro

2 minutes ago
 PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in L ..

PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in Lahore : Syed Yousuf Raza Gilan ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - ..

Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.