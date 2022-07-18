EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Against Foreign Propaganda

The Council of the European Union said in its conclusions concerning foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) on Monday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should develop measures against malicious foreign meddling with information in the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Council of the European Union said in its conclusions concerning foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) on Monday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should develop measures against malicious foreign meddling with information in the EU.

"The Council calls on the High Representative and the Commission to present options, in full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms, for well-defined measures that could be taken against FIMI actors when this is necessary to protect EU public order and security," the statement read.

The statement described FIMI as actions aimed at "misleading, deceiving and destabilising democratic societies, by creating and exploiting cultural and societal frictions in a strategic and coordinated manner."

The council called on the international community to strengthen its engagement to address the issue in multilateral formats, including the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.