EU Council Chief Calls for Independent Probe Into Beirut Blast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel urged Lebanon on Saturday to allow an independent probe to be conducted into the deadly blast that devastated the Beirut port.

"He called for an independent enquiry to shed light on the causes of this catastrophe and offered European expertise," his office said in a press release.

The EU leader traveled to the Lebanese capital on Saturday to "witness the scale" of Tuesday's blast, which killed almost 160 people, injured 5,000 others and left 300,000 homeless.

Michel said the European Union stood by the people of Lebanon and promised its urgent assistance. Nearly $39 million has been mobilized for emergency needs and more than 250 rescuers from EU countries are working on the ground.