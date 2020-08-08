UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Chief Calls For Independent Probe Into Beirut Blast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

EU Council Chief Calls for Independent Probe Into Beirut Blast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel urged Lebanon on Saturday to allow an independent probe to be conducted into the deadly blast that devastated the Beirut port.

"He called for an independent enquiry to shed light on the causes of this catastrophe and offered European expertise," his office said in a press release.

The EU leader traveled to the Lebanese capital on Saturday to "witness the scale" of Tuesday's blast, which killed almost 160 people, injured 5,000 others and left 300,000 homeless.

Michel said the European Union stood by the people of Lebanon and promised its urgent assistance. Nearly $39 million has been mobilized for emergency needs and more than 250 rescuers from EU countries are working on the ground.

Related Topics

Injured European Union Beirut Lebanon From Million

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

President Kenyatta says Kenya ready again for visi ..

12 minutes ago

Rain likely in Upper/Central Punjab, KP, GP, Kashm ..

12 minutes ago

WHO Deploys 2 Additional Staff Members to Beirut F ..

12 minutes ago

Protesters Clash With Police in Downtown Beirut Ne ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.