UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Chief Confirms In-Person Summit In Brussels On December 10-11

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Council Chief Confirms in-Person Summit in Brussels on December 10-11

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed on Friday that the next European summit will be held in Brussels with people present.

The EU summit will take place on December 10-11.

"The summit will take in Brussels with people present, and it is good that would be the case because I think topics on the agenda do require us to be able to really see each other; to be present in the same room to try to reach joint decisions on tricky issues. We do need to build that unity," Michel said a press conference.

The EU countries will meet in Brussels to discuss further steps regarding COVID-19, climate change, security and external relations. It is planned to discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions against Turkey in connection with its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and EU authorities' relations with Poland and Hungary regarding the multi-annual financial framework.

Related Topics

Turkey Brussels Same Poland Hungary Turkish Lira December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

4 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

21 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

27 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

27 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

28 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.