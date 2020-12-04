EU Council Chief Confirms in-Person Summit in Brussels on December 10-11

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed on Friday that the next European summit will be held in Brussels with people present.

The EU summit will take place on December 10-11.

"The summit will take in Brussels with people present, and it is good that would be the case because I think topics on the agenda do require us to be able to really see each other; to be present in the same room to try to reach joint decisions on tricky issues. We do need to build that unity," Michel said a press conference.

The EU countries will meet in Brussels to discuss further steps regarding COVID-19, climate change, security and external relations. It is planned to discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions against Turkey in connection with its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and EU authorities' relations with Poland and Hungary regarding the multi-annual financial framework.