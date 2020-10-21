EU Council Chief Convenes Informal Meeting On COVID-19 On October 29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday announced an informal video conference on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for October 29 amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in a number of countries, calling for stepping up joint efforts.
"Inviting leaders for an informal video conference on 29 October 2020 on COVID-19. We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight #COVID19," Michel wrote on Twitter.
Europe has been among the regions experiencing a sharp resurgence of new infections since early September, setting new single-day record highs.