EU Council Chief Convenes Informal Meeting on COVID-19 on October 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday announced an informal video conference on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for October 29 amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in a number of countries, calling for stepping up joint efforts.

"Inviting leaders for an informal video conference on 29 October 2020 on COVID-19. We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight #COVID19," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Europe has been among the regions experiencing a sharp resurgence of new infections since early September, setting new single-day record highs.