UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Chief Convenes Informal Meeting On COVID-19 On October 29

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU Council Chief Convenes Informal Meeting on COVID-19 on October 29

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday announced an informal video conference on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for October 29 amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in a number of countries, calling for stepping up joint efforts.

"Inviting leaders for an informal video conference on 29 October 2020 on COVID-19. We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight #COVID19," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Europe has been among the regions experiencing a sharp resurgence of new infections since early September, setting new single-day record highs.

Related Topics

Twitter September October 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

42 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.