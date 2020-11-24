EU Council Chief, Kenyan President Discuss Bilateral Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel held a videoconference call on Tuesday with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the sides discussed ways to expand bilateral partnership.

"With President Kenyatta @StateHouseKenya discussed possible areas to further strengthen our #EU partnership with #Kenya - regional stability, investments, job creation and trade," Michel wrote on Twitter.

According to Michel, Kenya's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was also discussed.