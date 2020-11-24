UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Chief, Kenyan President Discuss Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

EU Council Chief, Kenyan President Discuss Bilateral Relations

European Council President Charles Michel held a videoconference call on Tuesday with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the sides discussed ways to expand bilateral partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel held a videoconference call on Tuesday with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the sides discussed ways to expand bilateral partnership.

"With President Kenyatta @StateHouseKenya discussed possible areas to further strengthen our #EU partnership with #Kenya - regional stability, investments, job creation and trade," Michel wrote on Twitter.

According to Michel, Kenya's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was also discussed.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Twitter Job Kenya

Recent Stories

Prominent Rights Group Calls Conviction of DR Cong ..

23 seconds ago

Iqbal's teachings bridge between Pakistan, Iran: R ..

25 seconds ago

Airline sector takes historic hit

31 seconds ago

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promot ..

4 minutes ago

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.