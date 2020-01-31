EU Council Chief Says Bloc Ambivalent About Brexit, Ready to Open New Chapter in History

The European Union has mixed feelings about the United Kingdom's exit but will use the opportunity to open a new chapter in its history to become stronger and more ambitious, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The European Union has mixed feelings about the United Kingdom's exit but will use the opportunity to open a new chapter in its history to become stronger and more ambitious, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Michel spoke at a joint press conference alongside his fellow leaders of the key EU governing bodies � Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, and David Sassoli of the European Parliament � ahead of London's official departure.

"Today is an exceptional day for the European Union, and today probably we have mixed feelings. It's never a happy moment when someone leaves, but we are opening a new chapter, and we will devote all our energy to building a stronger and more ambitious European Union," Michel said.

Despite the UK officially leaving later on Friday, London and Brussels have their work cut out for them as there are multiple issues that remain unresolved, the most pressing of which is future trade relations.