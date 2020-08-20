EU Council Chief Stresses, in Talks With Putin, Need for Dialogue to Solve Belarus Crisis

European Council President Charles Michel reiterated in his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the crisis, which unfolded in Belarus after the presidential election, can only be solved through an inclusive dialogu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel reiterated in his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the crisis, which unfolded in Belarus after the presidential election, can only be solved through an inclusive dialogue.

"Yesterday #EU27 expressed solidarity with the people of #Belarus in their desire to determine their own future. Today I reiterated this to President Putin. There is only one way forward: through political inclusive dialogue & a peaceful and democratic process," Michel wrote on Twitter.