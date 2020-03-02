EU Council Chief to Inspect Greek-Turkish Border on Tuesday Amid Migrant Buildup

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel will inspect the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday amid reports that thousands of migrants are trying to force their way into Europe.

"Support for Greek efforts to protect the European borders.

Closely monitoring the situation on the ground. I will be visiting the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday," he tweeted Sunday.

The senior EU official said he would be accompanied on his trip to the border by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose government has declared the migrants a threat to the national security.