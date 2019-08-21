EU Council Chief Tusk to Replace Ailing Juncker at Upcoming G7 Summit - EU Commission

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk will attend the upcoming G7 summit on behalf of the European Union since EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's medical condition will likely prevent the latter's institution from having separate representation at the annual meeting, EU Commission spokesperson Natasha Bertaud said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The European Union will be represented by President of the European Council Donald Tusk," Bertaud said, clarifying that "Tusk will represent the entire European Union, also on Commission-related points.

As recommended by doctors, Juncker will not attend the summit after undergoing an emergency gallbladder surgery earlier this month.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Biarritz, a French resort city, from August 24-26 and bring together the European Union and representatives of the world's seven largest economies, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.