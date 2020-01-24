EU Council, Commission Chiefs Sign Brexit Agreement - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she and European Council President Charles Michel had just signed the Brexit agreement.

".@eucopresident Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament," von der Leyen said on Twitter.