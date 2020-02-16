UrduPoint.com
EU Council, Commission Chiefs to Meet With Western Balkans Leaders on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet with the leaders of the Western Balkan countries in Brussels on Sunday as part of preparations for their key summit in Zagreb.

According to the European Council, the heads of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia will meet with the two top EU officials, as well as foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The meeting will be in preparation for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb scheduled for May. Prior to the summit, the European Commission hopes the bloc to decide on the start of the accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

