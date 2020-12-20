UrduPoint.com
EU Council Convenes Meeting To Discuss New UK COVID-19 Strain, Related Measures - Source

December 20, 2020

EU Council Convenes Meeting to Discuss New UK COVID-19 Strain, Related Measures - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The European Council on Sunday convened a meeting of representatives of the EU member states to discuss the situation with a mutated COVID-19 strain recently discovered in the United Kingdom and related measures, a source at the EU government institutions said.

The source told reporters that European Council President Charles Michel had convened the meeting to exchange information on the latest developments linked to the new rapidly-spreading COVID-19 variant.

