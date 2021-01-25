EU Council Denounces Venezuelan General Vote as 'Missed Opportunity for Democracy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Legislative elections in Venezuela failed to comply with international standards for a democratic process due to a lack of political consensus on electoral arrangements, the European Council said on Monday.

Venezuela held parliamentary elections on December 6. President Nicolas Maduro's party, Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, won over 91 percent of the vote, or 253 out of 277 seats.

"The conclusions stress that the elections were a missed opportunity for democracy, held without a national agreement on electoral conditions, and failed to comply with the international standards for a democratic process," the council said in a statement.

The council called on the Venezuelan government to ensure the freedom and safety of all political opponents and to resume a national dialogue as soon as possible toward launching a "transition process leading to credible, inclusive and transparent legislative and presidential elections.

"

The council also called for the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela. At the same time, Brussels stated its readiness to engage with all stakeholders in Caracas, cementing the recently revoked recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president.

"The EU will continue to engage and work with all stakeholders in Venezuela to foster peaceful dialogue and a democratic and sustainable solution to the crises in Venezuela," the statement read.

Guaido's name does not appear in the text. Aligned political forces boycotted the vote, and Guaido himself held an own ceremony for lawmakers from the previous convocation as though to extend their term for another year, despite the country's supreme court declaring the move invalid.

Venezuela's new parliament was sworn in on January 5. The European Union withdrew its recognition of Guaido as Venezuelan president the next day.