EU Council Discusses Minsk Agreements, Can Proceed With Sanctions Rollover - Michel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

EU Council Discusses Minsk Agreements, Can Proceed With Sanctions Rollover - Michel

The EU Council has discussed the implementation of Minsk agreements and "can proceed" with the extension of the economic sanctions targeting Russia, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Friday

The EU Council has discussed the implementation of Minsk agreements and "can proceed" with the extension of the economic sanctions targeting Russia, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Friday.

"We had also the occasion to have a debrief with [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel regarding the implementation of Minsk agreements. And it means that now the council can proceed with the rollover of the sanctions," Michel told a press conference.

