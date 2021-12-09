UrduPoint.com

EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against 10 DRC Officials For Another Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The European Council announced on Thursday the extension of sanctions against 10 individuals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for another year, noting little progress in the elimination of impunity and human rights violations by state and non-state actors.

"The Council decided today to maintain existing restrictive measures against several individuals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) until 12 December 2022. The decision was taken on the basis of an evaluation of the situation in the country and of the individual cases," the Council said.

The EU first sanctioned the DRC in 2016 in response to "human rights violations and obstruction of the electoral process." Restrictions included asset freezing and bans on entering the European Union.

The Council stressed that it will further monitor the situation in the DRC and could expand sanctions if necessary.

