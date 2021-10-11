EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday extended sanctions related to chemical weapons, including against Russians, until October 16, 2022.

"The Council today decided to extend the restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons for an additional year, until 16 October 2022.

The current sanctions regime was first introduced in 2018 to target individuals and entities directly responsible for the development and use of chemical weapons, as well as those providing financial, technical or material support," the Council said in a statement.

