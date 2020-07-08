UrduPoint.com
EU Council Head Calls For Ambitious Cooperation Between Member States To Fight COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

EU Council Head Calls for Ambitious Cooperation Between Member States to Fight COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday called for greater cooperation between the EU member states and with the European Parliament to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"#COVID19 has shown that we can't always control what happens to us. But we can control how we respond.

I wish to make a strong appeal for ambitious cooperation between the Member States and with the @Europarl_EN. We need to work together if we want to make this work," Michel wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, European lawmakers launched a three-day meeting ” July's first sitting in Brussels ” to discuss plans for a post-coronavirus overhaul of the EU's public health policy, among other things, ahead of the final votes on Friday. They are also expected to vote on urgent measures needed to address the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

