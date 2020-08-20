He European Council President Charles Michel has a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his schedule on Thursday, according to a press release

On Wednesday, EU leaders met under Michel's chairmanship to discuss the recent rallies in Belarus.

Michel and Putin had a phone conversation ahead of the summit as well.

The call is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT). Michel's schedule was last updated at 1:30 p.m. local time.