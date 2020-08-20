- Home
Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The European Council President Charles Michel has a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his schedule on Thursday, according to a press release.
On Wednesday, EU leaders met under Michel's chairmanship to discuss the recent rallies in Belarus.
Michel and Putin had a phone conversation ahead of the summit as well.
The call is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT). Michel's schedule was last updated at 1:30 p.m. local time.