EU Council Head Has Phone Call With Putin On Agenda Following Wednesday's Belarus Summit

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

He European Council President Charles Michel has a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his schedule on Thursday, according to a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The European Council President Charles Michel has a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his schedule on Thursday, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, EU leaders met under Michel's chairmanship to discuss the recent rallies in Belarus.

Michel and Putin had a phone conversation ahead of the summit as well.

The call is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT). Michel's schedule was last updated at 1:30 p.m. local time.

