EU Council Head Highlights Balanced, Predictable Trade Ties With US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The EU is looking forward to closely with the new US administration to work on shared priorities, while "naturally protecting our own interests," president of the European Council said Wednesday.
"The European Union and United States are each other's largest trading and investment partners. It is in the interest of both to keep fostering a stable, balanced and predictable trade relationship," said Antonio Costa.
He noted that there is a need to renew EU relations with the UK and work for a stronger transatlantic relationship, rooted in our common history and deep bonds with the US and Canada.
"We are looking forward to working closely with the new US administration to advance a positive and fair economic cooperation and to work on our shared priorities for prosperity and security, while naturally protecting our own interests," Costa told in his first address in the European Parliament as president of the European Council.
Underlining that today's multi-polar world opens new opportunities for Europe, he noted that the bloc needs to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral relationships with third countries based on common interest.
"We remain committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, the Pact for the Future and the Paris Agreement," said Costa, Portuguese lawyer and politician, who took office on Dec. 1, 2024.
