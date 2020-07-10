UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Head Proposes Creation Of $5.6Bln Brexit Reserve To Mitigate Potential Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

EU Council Head Proposes Creation of $5.6Bln Brexit Reserve to Mitigate Potential Impact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel suggested on Friday that a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) fund be created as an adjustment reserve in case of Brexit's unforeseen consequences.

"Brexit is challenging for all of us and that is why we propose Brexit reserve of 5 billion [euros] to create in order to counter the unforeseen consequences in the most affected member states and sectors," Michel said at a press conference on his proposal for the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and the recovery package.

The United Kingdom is set to finally exit the bloc's trading and customs regulations on December 31. Uncertainty yet remains, given the limited progress made between London and Brussels in concluding a comprehensive trade deal, with both sides now appearing to be set on keeping the December deadline regardless of the eventual outcome of the talks.

Related Topics

Brussels London Progress United Kingdom Euro Brexit December All Billion

Recent Stories

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

6 minutes ago

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

7 minutes ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

7 minutes ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

9 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.