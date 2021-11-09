EU Council Head Urges Belarus to Abide by International Law Amid Situation With Migrants

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday called on the Belarusian authorities to respect the norms of the international law amid the aggravated situation with migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border.

"I call on the authorities of Belarus to abide by international law. The EU will not accept any attempt to instrumentalise migrants for political purposes. We are closely monitoring the situation on the borders of the European Union," Michel tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman of the Polish minister-coordinator of special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Twitter that Belarus was preparing to deploy illegal migrants to Poland and posted a video taken from the Belarusian side showing hundreds of people with luggage walking down the road.

On Monday, migrants tried to forcibly cross the Polish-Belarusian border fenced with barbed wire, and border guards used tear gas. A representative of the border guard service of Poland told Sputnik that Belarusian security forces directed several thousands of migrants to the green border, but not to the Polish checkpoint.