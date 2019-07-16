EU Council Invites European Commission to Continue Work on Sanctions Against Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Council of the European Union has invited the European Commission to continue work on targeted sanctions against Turkey over drilling activities off the coast of Cyprus, a statement from the council said.

"The Council remains seized of the matter and, in accordance with the European Council conclusions of 20 June, invites the High Representative [of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini] and the Commission to continue work on options for targeted measures in light of Turkey's continued drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Council will closely monitor developments and will revert to this issue as appropriate," according to the statement, released on Monday.

The council has repeatedly called upon Turkey to respect the rights of Cyprus in connection with Ankara's drilling. In June, it instructed the European Commission and other bodies to immediately submit response options.

The row between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey escalated in 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island. Ankara rejects the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claims of Nicosia. The nations have been at odds over the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.