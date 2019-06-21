UrduPoint.com
EU Council Notes Importance Of Fighting Extraterritorial Measures In Trade - Conclusions

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:30 AM

EU Council Notes Importance of Fighting Extraterritorial Measures in Trade - Conclusions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Union seeks to fight unfair trade practices, including extraterritorial measures, and ensure fair competition, the European Council has said in conclusions on its summit.

"In a world where common rules and standards are increasingly questioned, it will be vital to promote a level playing field, including in the area of trade. This means ensuring fair competition within the EU and on the global stage, promoting market access, fighting unfair practices, extraterritorial measures and security risks from third countries, and securing our strategic supply chains," the European Council said in the conclusions on its meeting on Thursday.

The EU heads of state and government are currently in Brussels, participating in the two-day summit, which started on Thursday.

The European Union has repeatedly said it did not recognize the extraterritorial application of laws adopted by third countries. This, particularly, concerned the bloc's opposition to the high-profile US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the subsequent re-imposition of its sanctions, requiring companies across the world to drop their partnerships with the middle Eastern country.

