EU Council OKs European Climate Law That Makes Carbon-Neutrality Commitment Binding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday that it had adopted a new climate law, enshrining the bloc's objective to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 into legislation.

The law, previously discussed and agreed upon by EU member states in April, was approved by the European Parliament last week. In addition to the climate neutrality goal, the document sets for the bloc a binding target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to the 1990 level.

"The Council today adopted its position at first reading on the European climate law, ending the adoption procedure and setting into legislation the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050," the council said in a press release.

The European climate law also envisages setting up a European Scientific Advisory board on Climate Change tasked with providing independent scientific advice and producing reports on EU measures, climate targets and indicative greenhouse gas budgets, among other things, the press release added.

"Europe has its first climate law. Young people took to the streets asking the #EU to act on climate - and the EU has delivered. This law will lead to a #ClimateNeutralEU by 2050," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted, commenting on the decision.

The regulation is now set to be signed and published in the bloc's Official Journal, before entering into force.