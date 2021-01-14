EU Council President, Belgian King Discuss Vaccination, Economic Recovery Amid COVID-19

European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday spoke with Belgian King Philippe about the mass vaccination campaign and ways to revive the economies of the EU countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday spoke with Belgian King Philippe about the mass vaccination campaign and ways to revive the economies of the EU countries.

"Met with King Philippe today to discuss the roll out of vaccination and the economic recovery. Belgium helps shape Europe's response," Michel tweeted.

The EU member states launched the bloc-wide mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, after the first batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, approved by the EU medicines regulator on December 21, were delivered.

The European Union is expecting to receive roughly 1.2 billion doses of vaccines from six pharmaceutical companies.

The EU economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic since last spring when its member states were forced to impose strict lockdown measures and halt economic activities. The 27-nation bloc came up with the COVID-19 recovery fund worth 750 billion Euros (over $912 billion) and established a 2021-2027 budget to the tune of over 1 billion euros.