MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he had phone talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the EU-Canada cooperation around the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit.

"Today's call with @JustinTrudeau reaffirmed the EU-Canada bond is robust and enduring. I thanked Canada for their close cooperation in battling #COVID__19 and in the search for a vaccine. We will continue our close cooperation in the @UN and also prepare the next G7 Summit," Michel said on Twitter.

The G7 summit was initially scheduled for June, but postponed to September due to the coronavirus.

On May 30, US President Donald Trump, who is going to preside the summit, proposed inviting Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend, saying that the group in its present composition was "very outdated" and no longer compatible with the latest developments in the world.