UrduPoint.com

EU Council President Charles Michel Hosts Qatari Emir In Bid To Shore Up Energy Supplies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:58 PM

EU Council President Charles Michel Hosts Qatari Emir in Bid to Shore Up Energy Supplies

European Council President Charles Michel praised Qatar on Friday as a reliable energy provider during a meeting with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of the Gulf state

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel praised Qatar on Friday as a reliable energy provider during a meeting with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of the Gulf state.

"The EU-Qatar partnership is multi-faceted and thriving. Qatar's reliability as energy provider is important for the EU's energy security and gas supplies," Michel tweeted.

Europe scrambled to secure energy supplies after a dispute with Russia about Ukraine occasioned fears that Moscow might stop pumping natural gas to the EU. Russia denied attempting to weaponize its vast energy resources, saying it had delivered on all contractual obligations.

The Qatari emir will travel to the United States on Monday to continue energy talks with President Joe Biden. A White House spokesperson said this week that the Biden administration was looking for alternatives to Russian gas supplies to Europe in North Africa, the middle East and Asia, as well as domestically.

More than 40% of the EU's natural gas imports came from Russia in 2019, compared to only 5% from Qatar. Russian crude accounted for 27% of overall oil deliveries to the bloc in the same year.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe White House Oil Qatar Same United States Middle East Gas 2019 All From Asia

Recent Stories

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal ..

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ conclude ..

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

8 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

17 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

20 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

25 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>