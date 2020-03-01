BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday expressed condolences to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call over the deaths of Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria.

"He expressed his condolences over the loss of life of Turkish soldiers and his deep concern over the untold human suffering the ongoing fighting has caused in Idlib," the press release read.

Michel called on warring parties in Idlib to deescalate, commit to a ceasefire and start looking for a political solution in line with UN resolutions on Syria.

He also reiterated EU assurances that it would support Bulgaria and Greece in their efforts to protect the bloc's frontiers from an influx of Syrian migrants after Turkey said it could no longer hold them back.

Fighting in Idlib escalated this week after jihadists attacked Syrian government troops, prompting clashes in which over 30 Turkish personnel died. The Russian Defense Ministry said Turkish troops should not have operated alongside militants.