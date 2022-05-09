UrduPoint.com

EU Council President Michel Celebrates Europe Day In Ukraine's Odesa

May 09, 2022

EU Council President Michel Celebrates Europe Day in Ukraine's Odesa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday that he was visiting the Ukrainian city of Odesa to celebrate Europe Day.

"I came to celebrate #EuropeDay in #Odesa, the city where (Russian poet Alexander) Pushkin said that 'you can feel Europe,'" Michel tweeted, reiterating the European Union's support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.

Despite coinciding with the celebrations of the victory over Nazi Germany in Russia, May 9 Europe Day commemorates the Schuman Declaration made by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman in 1950. The plan involved placing French and West German coal and steel industries under the control of a common authority and is seem as a starting point for the post-WWII European integration.

