EU Council President Michel To Meet With EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier On Friday

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU Council President Michel to Meet With EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel will hold a meeting on Friday with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier, on his part, will also attend a plenary session of the European Parliament on Brexit on Friday.

The meeting will take place in the light of a new deadlock surrounding negotiations of the post-Brexit deal.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come in effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.

More Stories From World

