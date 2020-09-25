EU Council President Says Iran Nuclear Deal Remains Key for Global Non-Proliferation

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, remains a key element for preventing global proliferation of nuclear weapons and for ensuring regional security, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Friday

"The Iran nuclear deal remains key for global non-proliferation and regional security. It is therefore essential to preserve the JCPOA and for all parties to fully implement it. This agreement, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 remains in place and for us, there is no doubt that the sanctions lifting commitments under the agreement continue to apply," Michel told the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting of the arms embargo. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.