EU Council President Urges Bloc To Take Active Measures To Tackle Energy Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 09:13 PM

The European Union should urgently act in order to tackle the energy crisis since "kicking the can down road" is no longer working out, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The European Union should urgently act in order to tackle the energy crisis since "kicking the can down road" is no longer working out, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"At our European Council meeting we set out a plan of action with a framework of nine concrete measures and we asked the Commission to urgently put legislative proposals on the table. The war in Ukraine and the energy crisis have directly impacted our economies and our citizens, it is time to act. Kicking the can further down the road is no longer an option," Michel said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

In late October, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the energy crisis was the priority for the EU authorities as it could have a spillover effect on the social and economic stability of the bloc.

Since 2021, energy prices and inflation in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Unaffordable utility bills and a growing gap between salaries and living costs pushed many Europeans to protest, with demonstrations taking place weekly since the beginning of the fall in various parts of the bloc.

