EU Council Refuses To Clear Russia's Prigozhin Of Sanctions Over Libya - Company

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:37 PM

EU Council Refuses to Clear Russia's Prigozhin of Sanctions Over Libya - Company

The Council of the European Union has rejected the request of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to be removed from the list of individuals sanctioned over the Libyan crisis, his company Concord said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Council of the European Union has rejected the request of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to be removed from the list of individuals sanctioned over the Libyan crisis, his company Concord said on Tuesday.

Prigozhin requested that he be removed from the list in an application submitted to the European General Court in early December, claiming that the sanctions against him were grounded on false allegations.

"The Council of the European Union made a decision to refuse voluntary satisfaction of Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin's application to lift the unlawfully imposed sanctions," the company said in a press release on its Vkontakte account.

According to Concord, such an "unfounded and unsubstantiated rejection" gives Prigozhin's attorneys a base to successfully appeal the decision at courts of higher instances.

The businessman was slapped with sanctions in October over allegedly having ties to a private military company supposedly involved in the Libyan conflict. Prigozhin has denied any such ties.

