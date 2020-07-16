UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Removes Serbia, Montenegro From List Of COVID-19 Safe Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

EU Council Removes Serbia, Montenegro From List of COVID-19 Safe Countries

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Thursday removed Serbia and Montenegro from its list of countries for which coronavirus-related travel restrictions were considered to be safe to be lifted, which comes amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Balkan countries.

In late June, the EU published a list of 15 countries where the epidemiological situation was considered safe and recommended that the member states lift entry restrictions for them. Serbia and Montenegro were both included on the list, but the union said that recommendations would be updated every two weeks.

"Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from 16 July member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity," the EU institution said in an update.

Serbia and Montenegro were removed from the updated list.

The EU determines the safe list of countries based on the epidemiological situation, including the number of new cases per 100,000 people, and the COVID-19 response.

Both Serbia and Montenegro are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in late June and early July. Serbia went from reporting less than 100 cases a day on average in mid-June to more than 300 in the past few days, while Montenegro's average has increased from less than 10 a day to more than 50 over the course of the past two weeks.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia China Canada European Union Algeria Tunisia Georgia Japan South Korea Rwanda Serbia Morocco Uruguay June July From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

41 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

48 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.