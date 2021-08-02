UrduPoint.com

EU Council Sanctions 8 More Nicaraguan Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU Council Sanctions 8 More Nicaraguan Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Council of the European Union extended on Monday its sanctions regime to another eight Nicaraguan officials over alleged human rights violations and actions aimed at undermining the rule of law.

"The Council has imposed restrictive measures on eight more individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Nicaragua and/or whose actions undermined democracy or the rule of law, including Vice-President Rosario Murillo. These measures are targeted at individuals and are designed in this way not to harm the Nicaraguan population or the Nicaraguan economy," the council said in a press release.

The sanctions list targeting Nicaraguan officials now includes 14 individuals ” the EU has frozen their assets and banned European citizens and companies from making funds available to them. They are also placed under a travel ban.

The EU introduced the sanctions regime against Nicaragua in October 2019, citing the deteriorating political situation in the Central American country and purported repressions against political opponents, demonstrators, independent media and civil society since April 2018.

Related Topics

Democracy Civil Society European Union Rosario April October 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, I ..

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's ..

3 minutes ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at H ..

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing i ..

Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing in terror attack

3 minutes ago
 China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

11 minutes ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

11 minutes ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.