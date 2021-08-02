EU Council Sanctions 8 More Nicaraguan Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Council of the European Union extended on Monday its sanctions regime to another eight Nicaraguan officials over alleged human rights violations and actions aimed at undermining the rule of law.

"The Council has imposed restrictive measures on eight more individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Nicaragua and/or whose actions undermined democracy or the rule of law, including Vice-President Rosario Murillo. These measures are targeted at individuals and are designed in this way not to harm the Nicaraguan population or the Nicaraguan economy," the council said in a press release.

The sanctions list targeting Nicaraguan officials now includes 14 individuals ” the EU has frozen their assets and banned European citizens and companies from making funds available to them. They are also placed under a travel ban.

The EU introduced the sanctions regime against Nicaragua in October 2019, citing the deteriorating political situation in the Central American country and purported repressions against political opponents, demonstrators, independent media and civil society since April 2018.