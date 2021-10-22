EU Council Should Hold Talks For Creating Fence On Border With Belarus - Nauseda
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The EU Council should discuss creating a physical fence on the border with Belarus amid the influx of migrants, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday.
"We also should talk about a physical fence, a physical border which is extremely needed as a short-term measure to deal with this crisis," Nauseda said.