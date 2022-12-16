UrduPoint.com

EU Council Starts Process Of Suspension Of EU Broadcasting Licenses Of 4 Russian Media

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The EU Council announced on Friday the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, providing for, among other things, the suspension of broadcasting licenses of four Russian tv channels.

"In order to address the Russian Federation's systematic, international campaign of disinformation and information manipulation intended to destabilise its neighbouring countries, the EU and its member states, the Council initiated the process for suspending the broadcasting licences of four additional media outlets: NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Pervyi Kanal," the EU body said in a statement.

These measures, however, will not prevent "those media outlets and their staff from carrying out activities in the EU other than broadcasting, e.g. research and interviews," the statement added.

